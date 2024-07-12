Get help with your genealogy questions during July 20 session in Lynnwood

4 hours ago 13
Margaret Summitt

Genealogists have another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, July 20, at the Sno-Isle Genealogy Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

To schedule a free 40-minute research session with researcher Margaret Summitt, call 425-775-6267 and your call will be returned later in the week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME