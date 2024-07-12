Get help with your genealogy questions during July 20 session in Lynnwood

Genealogists have another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, July 20, at the Sno-Isle Genealogy Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.
To schedule a free 40-minute research session with researcher Margaret Summitt, call 425-775-6267 and your call will be returned later in the week.
