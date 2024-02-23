Get set for spring: Seed Swap at the Lynnwood Library March 3

Gardeners of all levels, including absolute beginners, are invited to attend the second annual Seed Swap at the Lynnwood Library on Sunday, March 3 from 1-4 p.m. The drop-in event is free and requires no advance registration.

A seed swap is a fun opportunity to exchange seeds and gardening tips with others, says swap founder Marni Swart. “This is a great way to try out new-to-you varieties of flowers, herbs and edible plants.”

Swart is a certified sustainable urban agriculturist, garden coach, edible garden designer, nursery woman and owner of Growing Roots Together. She thrives on teaching people how to sustainably grow more of their own food and medicine as a way of building connections with nature and within communities. “This type of event really fits in with my mission to teach in a way that brings people together,” she says. “It gets them talking about where their food comes from–and that all starts with seeds.”

Tips for attendees:

Bring left-over seeds from last year, saved seeds or new seed packets to exchange for other varieties.

For those who don’t have seeds to share, Sky Nursery, Sunnyside Nursery and several seed companies have donated seed packets so everyone can take seeds home.

Bring a way to safely transport tiny seeds home in a clean, dry container – envelopes, jars and pill bottles work well.

There will be a kid’s corner with hands-on activities. Plus, Swart and volunteers from the Alderwood Garden Club will be available to answer gardening and seed-starting questions.

— By Clare McLean





