Get to know your local reporters during our community news event Jan. 18

Ever wondered how our local reporters and photographers approach their coverage? Hoping for a chance to tell us what the My Neighborhood News Network should be covering in 2024 and beyond? Here’s your chance to learn more during our “How local news supports strong communities” event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, part of the Edmonds Author Speaker Series.

Those attending include managing editor Craig Parrish, general assignment reporters Larry Vogel, Misha Carter, Jasmine Contreras-Lewis, Nick Ng and Rick Sinnett plus arts writers Elizabeth Murray and Rachel Gardner, history writer Byron Wilkes, sportswriter Doug Petrowski and sports photographers Joe Christian and Michael Bury.

The event will include a discussion about the future of journalism and a report from Teresa Wippel, founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network. Bring your ideas for improving local news and share them with us.