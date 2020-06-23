Getting more positive reviews for your business topic of June 25 Lynnwood Chamber breakfast

“How To Get More Positive Reviews for Your Business” is the topic of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce Bring Your Own Breakfast (BYOB) free networking event via Zoom on Thursday, June 25.

Attendees will hear from Peter Wilson, president of bizmktg.com. During the presentation, you will learn:

– Why reviews are important to your business, now more than ever.

– How “no” reviews and “negative” reviews hurt your business.

– What are Google reviews and Google My Business.

– How to get customers to leave more reviews.

– How to get more positive reviews.

– How to feature your positive reviews on your website.

The meeting will run from 8-9 a.m. June 25. You can register here.