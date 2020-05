Here’s a sweet thought in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic: You can now buy Girl Scout cookies at all Bartell Drug Stores.

The Girls Scouts of Western Washington had to end their sale early due to COVID-19, “so we’re supporting the girls by helping them sell their cookie inventory,” Bartell Drugs announced on its Instagram page.

The cookies are available for $5 per box.

There are Bartell Drug locations in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Find your closest storeĀ here.