Girl Scout Troop collects thousands of diapers in Lynnwood for homeless families

In their first year of life, babies go through about 2,750 diapers, about 8,000 wipes, and a lot of formula and baby food — and the average family will spend close to $50 per week on those items alone, according to Parenting magaine. The costs rise if you have a child with allergies or special needs — or if you are homeless and need to purchase in small quantities in order to be able to carry everything with you.

Girl Scout Troop 41002 looked at these statistics and troop members decided they could make a difference for families experiencing homelessness. On Oct. 21, they set up donation sites in front of two doors at the Fred Meyer on 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. They asked shoppers to help by donating diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

“We have been working on our SOW What Journey badge,” Girl Scout Emma Sturgill explained. “This badge looks at the impact of food and nutrition on our society. We were really concerned by the impact of poverty and homelessness on babies’ health and growth.”

The 10 Girl Scouts in the troop, who are 15 and 16 years old, took turns staffing the two sites over the course of eight hours. The project was a success. The girls were able to gather over 6,000 diapers, 8,000 wipes and 60 containers of formula and food for babies, along with some diaper ointment, bottles and other supplies.

The girls delivered the supplies to Wellspring Family Services, an organization that serves families experiencing homelessness from south of Federal Way to north of Lynnwood. Their free store, the Baby Boutique, supplies families across the region with new and gently-used clothing, strollers and other baby equipment, toys, and books for children of all ages, and diapers, wipes and food for babies.

“Diapers are the item that goes most quickly,” said Thomas Powell, manager of the Wellspring Family Service Baby Boutique. “We serve about 2,000 families every year, and we go through hundreds of thousands of diapers. We are so grateful that Girl Scout Troop 41002 did this drive, and that the residents of Lynnwood made such generous donations. It will make an enormous difference for so many families who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Girl Scout Troop 41002, based in Edmonds, includes 10th and 11th grade girls from Shoreline, Edmonds and Lynnwood.

— Submitted by Girl Scout Troop 41002