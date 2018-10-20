Girl Scouts holding baby formula, diaper drive at 164th Street Fred Meyer Oct. 21

Girl Scout Troop 41002 is holding a baby formula and diaper drive from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at the Fred Meyer store on 2902 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood. All donations will benefit the Wellspring Family Services Baby Boutique.

Wellspring Family Services is a non-profit that serves homeless and low-income children. The Baby Boutique provides families with essential items that they need to care for their children, from diapers and formula to seasonal clothing and learning toys.

Troop 41002 consists of girls from Edmonds, Seattle and Shoreline in the 10th and 11th grade.