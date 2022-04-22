Girl Scouts sponsoring carnival at Alderwood Boys and Girls Club April 24

Girl Scouts of the Edmonds School District invite families to drop by their carnival on Sunday, April 24 at the Aderwood Boys and Girls Club, 19719 24th Ave. W., Lynnwood, from 1-3 p.m.

The event will feature games, prizes, face painting and popcorn. Learn and see what Girl Scouts are all about; including information on the Girl Scout day camp held in Lynnwood. All girls in grades K-12 are welcome; most activities are geared toward the K-6 grades.

According to organizer Ellen Govan, the mission of Girl Scouts is “to build courage, confidence and character. At Girl Scouts, they will unleash their inner G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader).”

Can’t attend but want more information? Contact customercare@girlscoutsww.org.