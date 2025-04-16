Girls on Run leader Megan Wolfe honored with Rick Steves Service Above Self award

An estimated 50 Rotarians and friends gathered Tuesday at the Rotary Club of Edmonds’ regular monthly meeting to honor Girls on the Run Executive Director Megan Wolfe as this year’s recipient of the Rick Steves Service Above Self award.

In her role, Wolfe has dedicated the past 10 years to empowering girls and women by prioritizing diversity, inclusion, equity and access; breaking down barriers; providing critical life skills; building confidence and fostering personal growth as individuals and community members. Thanks to Wolfe, what began with 40 elementary-aged girls in Edmonds has grown into a Snohomish County organization that has touched and inspired more than 5,000 lives.

“Under Megan’s leadership, the organization hasn’t just taught confidence, resilience and life skills, it sparked a movement,” said Girls on the Run Communications Director Audrey Johnson, who nominated Wolfe for the award. “Megan is more than a leader. She’s a bridge builder, a champion of equity and a tireless advocate for those whose voices too often go unheard. She leads with intention, integrity and enthusiasm, creating spaces for everyone, no matter their background or their circumstances.

“Megan is also deeply rooted in Edmonds life,” Johnson continued. “She supports local businesses. She shows up for local classes, organizes school events, bike rides and more. She’s raising her kids to be curious, compassionate citizens of the world. She’s the kind of person who brings people together, lifts others up and leads with her whole self, making sure that all girls and women, regardless of circumstances or background, can benefit from being part of Girls on the Run. To them, she’s affectionately known as Coach Marshmallow — but today we get to honor her with a new title.”

Wolfe then took the podium to accept the award.

“No one warned me this was going to happen,” Wolfe said. “They literally told me as we walked in that this is what we’re coming to do today. I had no idea, but anyone who knows me knows that I’m always willing to talk about Girls on the Run. I am so honored to do this work.

“When I began this, I was going through some rough patches in my own life. This not only helped me get through that, but over the years enabled me to pass on what I learned to so many other kids and adults,” she continued. “I’m just so honored that I get to do this every day. I love it. I love being part of the Edmonds community, and just the fact we get to do this in a beautiful space with all these wonderful people is such an honor. Thank you so much.”

Wolfe was followed by keynote speaker Rick Steves, who pointed out that what Megan is doing here today would not be allow in many other countries – and several U.S. states – where increasingly restrictive laws and practices make reaching out to marginalized people and groups difficult and sometimes illegal.

In a speech that was a combination of personal reflection, political commentary and a call to action for civic engagement, Steves touched on America’s role in shaping global ideals, advocated for personal courage in speaking up for democracy, and emphasized the importance of understanding different perspectives. He specifically called for supporting organizations like Girls on the Run that promote equity and inclusion, and that focus on “building bridges rather than walls.

“What Megan does is such an inspiration,” he said. “And you know, whenever somebody like Megan does something that is so from the heart and so passionate and so right, it inspires people everywhere to do good things and be good neighbors. Megan, I’m incredibly thankful for your work. I love it, I just love it.”