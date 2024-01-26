Girls on the Run looking for volunteer mentors

Nonprofit Girls on the Run Snohomish County is looking for dedicated individuals to serve as coaches and mentors during its eight-week spring season, April 15-June 10.

Volunteer coaches use a structured curriculum to engage small teams of up to 15 kids in elementary and middle school in fun, interactive lessons. Teams meet for 90 minutes, twice per week during the spring season and the program culminates with all participants completing a 5K event on Sunday, June 9 in Mill Creek.

The organization was highlighted in a 2023 Glamour magazine article, “9 Ways to Use Your Volunteer Days That You’ll Actually Look Forward To,” stating: “There is no surer way to feel excited about the future of women and girls than by spending a season coaching with Girls on the Run.”

No coaching experience or running is necessary and coach training, program curriculum, supplies and coach support are provided for volunteers. Nearly 200 volunteers are needed this spring at locations throughout Snohomish County. School staff, family members, retirees, college students, other community members and all genders are encouraged to apply.

For more information about volunteering with Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, visit GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/Coach.