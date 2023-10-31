Girls on the Run looking to expand

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County (GOTRSnoCo) is currently looking for sites to host after-school programming for their Spring 2024 season.

The nonprofit offers programs to third-to-eighth-grade girls and gender-expansive youth to strengthen social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. The curriculum helps participants build confidence, deepen relationships and successfully navigate life experiences, according to a news release.

The program incorporates physical activity to unlock essential life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others as well as contribute to the community. The season culminates with a Celebration 5K event with Girls on the Run participants from across Snohomish County.

During its Spring 2023 season, GOTRSnoCo served 600 kids in eight school districts including Edmonds, Everett, Lake Stevens, Marysville, Mukilteo, Northshore, Snohomish and Stanwood-Camano school districts. The organization is hoping to expand their reach to new schools and school districts in the coming year with a goal of serving 800-plus kids.

“We are always looking for opportunities to build new partnerships with schools and organizations in our community so that we can inspire more kids to be joyful, healthy and confident,” said GOTRSnoCo Executive Director, Megan Wolfe.

The next season begins in April 2024, but schools, community sites and individuals interested in hosting a team are encouraged to begin the application process now. School staff, parents/guardians and PTA/PTOs are all able to start a team.

Each team site must have a volunteer site liaison, a safe space for physical activity including both outdoor and indoor/covered space locations and at least three team coaches.

The non-profit organization is also currently seeking volunteers to facilitate the after-school program and provide critical mentorship to its participants. Working as co-coaches, volunteers lead small teams of participants through the research-based curricula that include lessons on confidence, treating others with care and contributing to the community.

Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes from April 15- June 10, and the program culminates with a Celebration 5K event. No experience is necessary and you do not have to be a runner to volunteer.

Coach training, program curriculum, lesson supplies and coach support are provided. School staff, family members, retirees, college students and other community members are encouraged to apply.

For more information about hosting a team, volunteering or to learn more, visit www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org or email info@girlsontherunsnoco.org.