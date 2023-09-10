Girls on the Run of Snohomish County hosting annual Sneaker Soirée Sept. 30

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County (GOTRSnoCo) is hosting is seventh annual dinner and auction, known as the Sneaker Soirée, on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Hotel Indigo at the Everett Waterfront.

Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail attire and their favorite sneakers for this unique night of food, friends and fundraising featuring keynote speaker Alison Mariella Désir. In true Girls on the Run fashion, there will be fun and games, an engaging program, and lots of ways to support kids in the community including live and silent auctions, a wine pull, dessert dash, raise the paddle and more. Spend the evening connecting with others, participating in activities, and learning about Girls on the Run’s impact during this inspiring evening.

Individual tickets and VIP tables are now available to the public and include a plated dinner and, a selection of wine and beer. For a limited time, guests can also upgrade to a special VIP Reception with author, activist and TV hostAlison Mariella Désir, the event’s keynote speaker. VIP reception tickets include premiere entry to the event, a meet and greet with Désir, a copy of her book, Running While Black, and an opportunity to have it signed. For more information about the Sneaker Soirée and tickets visit: www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org/Sneaker-Soiree.

The Sneaker Soiree is the primary fundraising event for Girls on the Run of Snohomish County. It benefits the organization’s efforts to bring the Girls on the Run programs to as many kids as possible and helps provide financial assistance to over 60% of program participants. As a non-profit serving over 3,300 kids across Snohomish County, GOTRSnoCo relies on the support of the community.

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County provides programming that uses games and discussions to teach life skills to girls and gender-expansive youth in thirrd to eighth grade. During the after-school and summer programs, kids participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service. Girls on the Run of Snohomish County has served over 3,300 kids in Snohomish County since its inception in 2015.