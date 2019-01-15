Girls on the Run of Snohomish County receives $20k grant

Lynnwood-based Girls on the Run of Snohomish County has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Rite Aid Foundation.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development that is designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences. The program’s curriculum places an emphasis on developing competence, confidence, connection, character, caring, and contribution in young girls through lessons that incorporate running and other physical activities. The life skills curriculum is delivered by trained and caring coaches in a safe and inclusive environment.

The grant from the Rite Aid Foundation will provide more girls with the opportunity to participate in Girls on the Run. An independent study found that the program is highly effective at driving transformative and lasting change in the lives of 3rd – 8th grade girls. According to a Girls on the Run announcement, 97 percent of participants said they learned critical life skills such as how to resolve conflict, manage emotions, help others and make intentional decisions at Girls on the Run that they are using at home, at school and with their friends.

“Girls on the Run envisions a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams,” said Megan Wolfe, Executive Director of Girls on the Run of Snohomish County. “This grant from the Rite Aid Foundation will help move this vision forward by providing opportunities for more girls to participate in our life-changing program.

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is one of 22 Girls on the Run councils to receive the Rite Aid Foundation KidsCents Regional Grant. Over $460,000 was awarded to councils in 12 states to advance the mission of Girls on the Run.

Learn more at www.girlsontherunsnoco.org.