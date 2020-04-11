Going outdoors this weekend? Stay safe, stay close to home

Spring weather is likely to encourage more people out for walks and bike rides on what is a holiday weekend for many.

The City of Lynnwood wants residents to stay safe as they venture outdoors, and asks that they continue to follow the governor’s stay-at-home orders aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

City spokesperson Julie Moore said community members should remember to be safe and take necessary precautions when they are out for a walk or bike ride

“We know how important fresh air and exercise is especially during our stay home order,” she said. “Our parks open space and trails remain open and we encourage folks to get out and enjoy our parks while maintaining a 6-foot distance from other park users.”

Moore said those who are walking or biking on the road and/or sidewalk are advised to cross at marked crossings. Bikers are also advised to wear helmets.

“It is important to remember that motorists don’t always see you and you need to be extra cautious if you are on the roadway or at a crossing,” she said. “We also want to remind drivers that more pedestrians and bicyclists are out now — we all need to keep an eye out for each other.”

Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders and the local health officer orders, individuals should only leave home for essential work or errands. The state website has a page “What does it mean to stay home that encourages walks, checking the mail and sitting out in the sunshine. It is not a time to have friends or family over, or travel to “get out of the house.” Snohomish County Parks, Recreation & Tourism recently encouraged people to “Recreate responsibly.”