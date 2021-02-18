Gold necklace stolen from Lynnwood thrift store dedicated to helping rescue animals

A gold necklace was stolen Monday from a Lynnwood thrift store that donates proceeds to local nonprofits aimed at helping rescue animals.

Bella’s Voice is a non-profit thrift store that donates 100% of its profit to local animal sanctuaries. On Monday, video surveillance inside the store — located in the 4000 block of 198th Street Southwest — showed a man reaching behind the counter, into a display case and stealing a gold crucifix valued at $925.

Prior to the theft, the suspect — a white man with long hair shaved on the sides — was inside the store for roughly an hour and asked a store employee to see the necklace, said Executive Director Jordan Hoffman-Nelson.

“I think he was just waiting for a moment of opportunity,” she said.

After the store employee left the man to restock items, the suspect can be seen on surveillance footage reaching behind the counter, opening the display case and grabbing the necklace before quickly leaving the store, Hoffman-Nelson said.

Once the employee noticed the necklace was gone, Hoffman-Nelson — who said she was not at the store at the time — notified the manager, who chased after the suspect, but he had already fled the scene on foot towards 40th Avenue West.

According to Hoffman-Nelson, the necklace was the most valuable item in the store at the time of the theft. Typically, donated jewelry pieces are rarely more than $100 or $200. When the store received the 14-carat gold crucifix featuring Jesus inlaid in the cross on a fixed-rope chain, Hoffman-Nelson said the store put it on display. The display case did not have a lock at the time of the theft, but Hoffman-Nelson said one will be added moving forward.

“In hindsight it’s never been a problem,” she said.

Anyone with information on the suspect can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for Lynnwood Police and reference case #21-4705. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“We really would just like to have him found,” Hoffman-Nelson said.

–By Cody Sexton