Good Shepherd Baptist Church hosting Attracting Pollinators program March 16

Gardener and Community Habitat Steward Julie O’Donald will share advice and photos featuring native bees and the flowers that attract them in a Saturday, March 16 presentation at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 6915 196th St. S.W. The presentation will run from 1-2:30 p.m.

O’Donald will detail the creation of a garden where pollinators thrive and explain ways to incorporate flowering shrubs and wildflowers into the landscape. Features that promote healthy pollinator populations and provide nest sites will also be discussed.