Good works: Boys collect trash for service project

Challenged by a church leader to complete a community service project, a group of boys from several local schools decided to spend a few hours Saturday, Nov. 19 picking up trash and litter in the Lynnwood area.

The seven boys, ages 12-17 and from three different families, attend Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood high schools and Terrace Park K-8 school. They walked from a friend’s house, located just off 164th Street Southwest and Ash Way, to Oak Heights Elementary School. According to Melynda Williams, mom to one of the boys, “it took them two hours to go the less-than-one-mile route as they cleaned up the streets between 20th Avenue West, down along Ash Way Park-and- Ride and around the roundabout.”

The boys, all members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, filled seven trash bags, and were greeted by appreciative waves and honks from people who drove past, Williams said.