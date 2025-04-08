Got any prom dresses and dress shirts sitting in your closet? This organization may be interested

Those who want to rehome any prom dresses, dress shirts, pants, shoes, jewelry and makeup have a chance to do so this month.

Washington Kids, formerly Washington Kids in Transition, is hosting a prom clothes drive until Tuesday, April 22, for the Scriber Lake High School prom. This is the organization’s seventh year hosting it.

Executive Director Kim Gorney said the organization hosts the Scriber Lake prom because the school doesn’t have a parent-teacher organization to help plan it. Most of the students fall under the federal McKinney-Vento Act or are low income, she said.

The McKinney-Vento Education of Homeless Children and Youth Assistance Act is a federal law that ensures immediate enrollment and educational stability for homeless children and youth. McKinney-Vento provides federal funding to states for the purpose of supporting district programs that serve homeless students.

This year’s Scriber Lake prom is scheduled for May 16. The theme is carnival.

The organization accepts donations at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd. #B in Lynnwood. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Starting the week of April 13, the office will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Washington Kids assists students and families in the Edmonds and Everett school districts by providing motel vouchers for those facing immediate homelessness, as well as emergency food, toiletries and clothes, among other resources.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.