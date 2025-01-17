Got packages you didn’t order? Edmonds police warn about brushing scam

The Edmonds Police Department is warning about an ongoing brushing scam, where unsolicited packages are being sent to recipients.

Here’s how it works: You get packages that you didn’t order, which are often random stuff like gadgets, household items and electronics. The packages often lack a valid return address or may list a retailer’s address. These shipments typically come from international third-party sellers who have obtained the recipient’s address online.

The scammers create the illusion that the recipient is a verified buyer who has left positive online reviews for the products. Basically, the sender writes fake reviews using the recipient’s name to fraudulently boost product ratings and sales. Since the items are typically inexpensive and cheap to ship, scammers see this tactic as a low-cost way to increase profits over time.

Although it may seem harmless — you’re receiving free items — there’s a serious underlying issue: Your personal information may have been compromised. Scammers often acquire such information through methods and may use it for future scams or other illegal activities.

Also, the fake reviews attributed to you could mislead others into purchasing low-quality products. In some cases, criminals may use your address and account details to have items delivered and then steal them from your home before you notice.

Edmonds police suggests that you do the following:

– Don’t keep it quiet — report the scam to the retailer or platform it came from.

– Check your accounts for any fishy purchases.

– Update your passwords to stay one step ahead of scammers.