Governor tours new Edmonds College STEM and nursing building

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday toured Hazel Miller Hall, the new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and nursing building at Edmonds College.

The building, which opened last year, houses allied health, nursing, physics, chemistry, engineering and math classrooms, as well as labs and offices.

The Hazel Miller Foundation provided a $1.5 million donation to the EC Foundation’s capital campaign for the STEM and nursing building, and the EC Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name the building Hazel Miller Hall.

The nearly 70,000-square-foot building addresses the campus’ need for additional spaces for science, math and nursing. Prior to the completion of Hazel Miller Hall, the courses were spread out across the campus, limiting interdisciplinary instruction critical to student success. The campus also lacked important facilities including specialized chemistry and physics labs, nursing simulation classrooms and simulated patient rooms.