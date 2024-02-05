Graffiti breaks barriers at Diamond Knot Brewpub while helping Mary’s Place

Diamond Knot Brewing hosted a release party at its Mountlake Terrace Brewpub on Feb. 3 for the first of six Hazy IPAs wrapped in art from local graffiti artists — this one from Seattle graffiti artist Charms.

During the event, Charms — who won the honor in a regional competition — created an original canvas using only aerosol paint, which was being auctioned online. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Mary’s Place in Seattle, which helps women and families move out of homelessness into more stable situations.

Charms’ work, along with the finished painting, can be seen at www.therosella.com/product-page/charms.

For more information on The DogTown Collection, click here.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett





