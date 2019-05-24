Green Thumb Garden Club beautifies Lynnwood Civic Campus

1 of 5

Another group of Orca Heroes has helped beautify the Lynnwood Civic Campus. Members of the Green Thumb Garden Club participate in the city’s Adopt-a-Garden program and volunteer their time to plant and maintain this garden, located at the entrance to the Lynnwood Library. Besides adding beauty, these gardens also help support important pollinator populations.

An Orca Hero can be any individual or group who consistently takes actions to prevent stormwater pollution. From picking up after dogs to building rain gardens, they show their commitment to clean water.

You can recognize your own Orca Hero by posting your Orca Heroes story on Facebook and tag it with @PugetSoundStartsHere. Also include:

Nominee’s name (person or organization).

City where the nominee works or lives. And, tag that city.

Name and tag of person or organization nominating the hero.

Reason for recognizing: Describe what your hero does to prevent stormwater pollution and help our Southern Resident orcas.

With your hero’s permission, include a photo of them doing their orca heroics.

Some of the Orca Heroes will be featured on the Puget Sound Starts Here Facebook page.