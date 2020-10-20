Grocery Outlet relocating to former north Lynnwood QFC site

Grocery Outlet will be moving to north Lynnwood next year, occupying the former QFC site located at 17525 Highway 99.

The City of Lynnwood has confirmed it received permits from the franchise owner of Grocery Outlet — currently in the 19800 block of 44th Avenue West — to relocate to the site QFC vacated in March after more than 20 years. The new store is scheduled to open February 2021.

Grocery Outlet owner Colleen Studioso said the new grocery store will be a similar size to QFC, but added that she is unable to provide additional information at this time.

The former QFC was a neighborhood fixture for decades and provided an on-site post office that north Lynnwood residents were unsure would still be available to them. Studioso said she is in talks with Grocery Outlet’s corporate office to see if the new location can also include a post office.

“That is something that we’re trying to figure out and see if we can still keep it there,” she said.

–Photo by Cody Sexton