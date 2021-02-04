Grocery Outlet to reopen in former north Lynnwood QFC location Feb. 4

Grocery Outlet is set to open its doors to shoppers Thursday morning, Feb. 4, in north Lynnwood, occupying the former QFC site that closed last March.

Boasting an extra shopping aisle, 500 more products and a wider organic selection, the new store — located at 17525 Highway 99 — will bring a “fresh” style to grocery shopping, said owner Colleen Studioso.

“It’s definitely a more modern feeling,” she said.

Studioso said the new store will be roughly the same size as QFC was, but larger than the former Grocery Outlet location in the 19800 block of 44th Avenue West. The new site has 10 aisles, unlike the the prior location that offered nine, and the extra space means the store can feature roughly 500 more products. Shoppers will also find graphic art decorating the inside of the store, she added.

Grocery Outlet will now offer NOSH (Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy) products, which Studioso said will be priced 60% lower than other natural organic products.

Though shoppers will have more and healthier products to choose from, Grocery Outlet will not continue to offer the onsite post office previously located in QFC. Initially, Studioso said she was in talks with Grocery Outlet’s corporate office to see if the new location could also include a post office. However, the location was closed due to federal budget cuts to postal service, she said.

The former QFC was a neighborhood fixture for more than 20 years and the post office was used by several north Lynnwood residents, including Studioso.

“It was my go-to post office, too,” she said.

Per the lease agreement, the gas station previously operated by QFC will remain in the parking lot, although the future is unknown. Studioso said Grocery Outlet will not be offering fueling services.

The store opens at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Store hours are 8 a.m. from 9 p.m. everyday. To learn more, visit the store’s Facebook page.

–By Cody Sexton