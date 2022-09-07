Ground broken for Phase 2 of Scriber Creek Trail Project

Lynnwood city officials, members of the Washington State Legislature and U.S. Congress and many other partners pitched in to break ground Tuesday morning for the Scriber Creek Trail Phase 2 Project.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell said this project has been years in the making and she’s glad to see it finally taking shape.

“When I came through here a few years ago, it was a messy place,” she said. “You could get your feet wet really easily. We were impacting our streams as we moved along the trail here. So I’m glad we are making this place better not just for our people of Lynnwood, but for our wildlife that live here as well.”

Phase 1 of the three-part project focused on connecting the Interurban Trail to Scriber Creek Park along the south-southwest edge of the future light rail station. Phase 2 will extend from the southwestern corner of the transit center to approximately 100 feet north of 200th Street Southwest, just north of Sprague’s Pond Mini Park.

Lynnwood Senior Parks Planner Monica Thompson said the trail will be elevated 10 feet above most of the park to allow streams to flow freely without human interference. The trail will be 16 feet wide and will include two ADA-compliant areas for birdwatching, as well as multiple areas for picnicking or contemplation.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who aided in securing $1 million for the project, said he’s excited to see the trail completed and residents commuting through the area.

“Soon, more residents will be able to rock and roll through the trails from South Lynnwood to the new transit center and more,” Larsen said. “I can’t wait to see how that impacts the area.”

Also participating in the groundbreaking was 32nd District State Rep. Cindy Ryu.

Lynnwood Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department Deputy Director Sarah Olson said the project began in 2016, but due to so many factors needed for completion, it has been put on hold many times. However, she said she’s thrilled to watch the groundbreaking and feels like pieces of the puzzle are finally coming together.

“This is such a big, complicated project that it’s had to be split into multiple smaller segments,” Olson said. “You can’t even imagine the amount of paperwork that it takes for a project that has both grant and federal funding. Or maybe you can, but it’s a scary thought.”

With supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials are unsure when Phase 2 of the project will be completed.

The Scriber Creek Trail Project is being funded through a 2016 pedestrian and bicycle grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation, a grant from the Puget Sound Regional Council and local park funds.

–Story and photos by Lauren Reichenbach