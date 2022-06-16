Grow your business with Business Impact NW’s free virtual business class Thursday

Business Impact NW (BIN) is hosting a virtual class for individuals looking to open their own business. Called Square One, the class serves as a gateway to access capital or business coaching through BIN.

Whether someone is new, just testing the waters, in need of coaching or ready to apply for a loan, this one-and-a-half-hour course will introduce the programs and services BIN offers and provide specific information regarding the company’s lending process as it applies to each individual’s circumstance. Attendees will also have the opportunity to schedule meetings with a business coach.

Some of the topics the class will cover are: the steps in starting a business, information on writing a business plan, how — and why — to do market research, what lenders look for when applying for a business loan and the importance of developing a cash flow projection — and how to do it.

The event will be held from 9 – 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and is free. Click here to register.