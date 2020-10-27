Guerrero Association to celebrate Day of the Dead Nov. 1 by honoring lives lost to COVID-19

The Guerrero Association is inviting the community to join in celebrating the Day of the Dead by honoring those who died from COVID. The event will be Nov. 1 at the Lynnwood Convention Center and feature an exhibition of an altar and a brief ceremony.

The Day of the Dead is a celebration in honor of the deceased dating back to the Mesoamerican cultures who inhabited Mexican territory before the arrival of the Spanish, such as the Mexica, Mayan, Mixtec, Texcocana, Zapotec, Tlaxcalteca and Totonac ethnic groups.

According to the Mixtec calendar, it was originally celebrated during the ninth month of the solar year. The celebration is intended to honor the lives of the ancestors, the beloved dead and the exemplary dead.

In this sense, they are gifted with all kinds of offerings and an altar is erected in their memory inside the houses. As such, it is a day to celebrate the memory and presence of the dead relatives, who that day return home to be with their relatives and to feed on the offerings that have been dedicated to them.

The event is hosted in partnership with the City of Lynnwood, Humanities Washington and the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle. Those interested in attending can sign up here to get a free ticket and access more information.

Following the COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the event will have limited availability and will be conducted with all the necessary protocols indicated by the Washington State Department of Health.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W.