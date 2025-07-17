Guest contributor: Six must-try Asian eats along Highway 99

Say what you want about Highway 99, but it’s still one of the best ways to get from Seattle to Edmonds and beyond (it now ends in Everett, but at one point went all the way to Blaine), and if you time your commute right, you’ll find some absolutely delicious meals along the way.

We talk a lot about businesses and fun events in Edmonds, but part of the fun of exploring Edmonds comes from getting here. So take your time and enjoy loads of mouthwatering, must-try eats along the way.

We’re focusing mostly on half a dozen Asian eats along Highway 99 (some are chains, some are mom and pops), so here are a few of our favorites:

Yes, we know this is a chain. No, there isn’t a Seattle location (but there is one by Alderwood Mall). We love 85℃, not only because we can load up on pastries from their cases and order beautiful cakes, but also because we can get a large Vietnamese Coffee for about $5 (watch out — they’re packed with caffeine!) and Red Bean Bread for $2. If you’re a person who likes to have a go-to snack stop on your way to Edmonds, this is your spot. It’s right by Ranch 99 as you cross the border from Shoreline. 22611 76th Ave. W., #100, Edmonds

Around the corner from the main entrance of Ranch 99 Market, you’ll find Wonton Noodle House, which boasts a relatively large menu that emphasizes wonton noodle soups. You can’t really go wrong here, but one of our strong recommendations is to pay the extra $1 to size up to a large bowl of whatever you order. You’re sure to want leftovers. Their Beef Chow Fun is popular with even the pickiest of eaters, and the wontons are always plump and meaty. 22511 Highway 99, Unit 101, Edmonds

When Fashion Dim Sum took its piggy buns and unceremoniously disappeared from the somewhat nondescript strip mall it inhabited on Highway 99, it left lots of pouting eaters in its wake. The piggy buns were on the cover of Seattle magazine at one point, after all! But, a sit-down at Bangkok Boulevard has dried many teary faces since it moved in the former celebrated dim sum space. Diners rave about the fresh ingredients and service — zesty Bangkok Wings, seafood-loaded Crab Fried Rice and creamy Khoa Soi with your choice of protein. If you come during lunch, try their Pad Kra Praw ($15.95 as of this writing), the go-to lunch dish in Thailand! 22923 Highway 99, Edmonds

Often, the best meals are the simplest. Chicken Prince does simple exceedingly well. They’re open late, serve a variety of meaty KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) with a nice selection of sauces (the honey butter garlic on the original chicken is *chef’s kiss*) and fun sides like corn cheese. If you’re eating in, try the cream ddukboki, an umami dish kind of like a Korean version of French onion soup — oniony, meaty, delicious. And if you have the time, stay for karaoke. 23830 Highway 99, Suite 121, Edmonds

Sullungtang is ox bone soup of a milky variety that is seasoned at the table according to personal taste. Eaters add salt, black pepper, garlic, onions, and red pepper paste to get their broth just so. Pick your protein and doctor your soup as you wish — this is what you eat on a cold, rainy day or when you’re feeling like your immune system could use a pick-me-up. Plus, the space — recently renovated when JangAn moved in—is beautiful. You’ll get kimchi and radishes as banchan, too (kimchi can be purchased to go). And for those who are feeling less soup-inclined, the homemade dumplings are an easy choice.19520 Hwy 99, Ste 100, Lynnwood

Sure, there’s a Bellevue location of this popular sushi revolving bar, but why drive on the 405 when you can drive North on Highway 99? Right? Besides, you can pop over to HMart before or after you fuel up here, which is always a welcome adventure. If you have kids, this is a place they will jump for — drinks delivered on a robot, a little TV ordering screen, an empty plate slot right at the table, and a prize ball that pops out of a tube above you if you eat 15 dishes or more. They may be gamifying sushi, but they’re doing it well, and the experience alone will be one you’ll all be talking about for weeks to come. Our rec? Definitely order some hand rolls. 3321 184th St. S.W., Lynnwood

From your new favorite bakery serving strong coffee and sweet pastries to cozy noodle shops and tech-forward dining experiences, your Highway 99 adventure delivers flavors that make the trip to — and through — Edmonds more than worthwhile.

Whether you’re craving spicy Thai specialties, comforting Korean soups, or fresh sushi with a side of entertainment, these six spots highlight how great food often hides in unexpected places.

Whitney Popa writes for Exploreedmonds.com.