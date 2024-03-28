Gunfire scare briefly closes residential street

Reports of gunfire brought Lynnwood police to the 20000 block of 44th Avenue West around 2 p.m. Tuesday, where a woman was using a firearm in a residential neighborhood.

After conducting a search and securing the area – during which 44th Avenue West was closed for about an hour – police learned that a man had been giving the woman “shooting lessons” in the couple’s backyard. Officers then executed a search warrant to locate and confiscate the involved firearm.

In a statement, the Lynnwood Police Department reminded residents that firing a gun in a residential neighborhood is dangerous and illegal. They asked that those looking to practice with their firearms use a licensed shooting range.