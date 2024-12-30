Guy (Eric) Aversa: Former Edmonds resident was an accomplished chef, marathon runner

Guy Eirc Aversa

Guy Eric (Eric) Aversa, 55, died on December 24, 2024 with his family by his side after 17 months of treating Glioblastoma, stage 4 brain cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York. Eric was born in Johnson City, NY the oldest of five children to Dr Guido & Beth Aversa. His family moved to Edmonds WA when Eric was three years old. Eric graduated from Seattle Prep High School and went on to study Italian literature at the University of Chicago, spending a year studying in Bologna Italy which gave him time to become fluent in his father’s native language and spend time with his Italian relatives. Eric went on to graduate school at New York University where he met his wife, Wonee Min. While at NYU, Eric had a Mellon fellowship and a Fulbright fellowship to study in Trieste, Italy.

After leaving NYU, Eric was the Director of Operations and Client Development for Omnesys Technologies Inc. in Pearl River, NY. Eric was an early hire at Omnesys where he worked up to about three months before his death.

Eric and Wonee married in Edmonds, at Holy Rosary Church on March 1, 1997. The newlyweds returned to New York where they established their lives. Eric loved to cook and was an accomplished chef doing most of the cooking for his family. He loved to play soccer and run. He ran several marathons including the Tunnel Light here in the PNW in June 2022, which he ran with his father, brother, Marc and his son, Raffaele & daughter, Elisabetta.

He also loved to travel, he returned from a business trip to India shortly before he became ill. After his diagnosis he managed to go to South Korea, Ireland, and Great Britain where he was able to see his favorite soccer team, Liverpool, play.

Eric leaves behind his beloved wife, Wonee, sons Raffaele and Giorgio and daughter US Army 1st Lieutenant Elisabetta. He leaves his parents Dr Guido & Beth Aversa, siblings, Dr Marc Aversa (Kelly) Monica Callen (Bill), David Aversa (Mary), and Marisa Renevitz (Joe) and 13 nieces and nephews.

Eric’s funeral is on January 4, 2025 at St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic church in Cornwall NY.