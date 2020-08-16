Habitat for Humanity Lynnwood donation center open for business

Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County’s Lynnwood donation center is now open and accepting donations.

The store also needs volunteers. Email Volunteer Engagement Manager Karisa Lee for more information about signing up for a shift or ways that you can get involved.

The Lynnwood Habitat Store is located at 16929 Highway 99, Lynnwood. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The donation center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on what types of items are accepted for donation, click here.