Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County to host virtual Raise the Roof fundraiser Oc.t 16

The community is invited to Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County’s 4th Annual Raise the Roof fundraiser, to be held virtually Oct. 16, at noon at www.habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof.

Previously a traditional fundraising breakfast, the event will now be presented virtually via Habitat Snohomish’s website because of the pandemic.

“Our goal is to raise $40,000 with this event,” says Roger Johnson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County. “Not only are we fundraising for our next and most ambitious build to date, Twin Creeks Village, but we are also looking to recover funds lost from store closures during the Phase 1 shutdown. The stores are a critical source of revenue for our programs and operations.”

The 30-minute presentation will provide an in-depth look at everything that Habitat Snohomish does for the County. Some of the families served by Habitat Snohomish will be featured, as well as the upcoming Twin Creeks Village project — a development set to house 25 families in Everett 2025. The presentation will go live at noon on Oct. 16.

A portion of all contributions received will go to the Twin Creeks Village Project, but participants can direct their donations to the project if they prefer. To donate securely online, individuals and organizations can go to www.habitatsnohomish.org/raisetheroof. Checks can be made out to Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County and sent to 16929 Hwy 99 Suite 100, Lynnwood, WA, 98037.

No RSVP is required, but those interested can show support through the Facebook event, at https://bit.ly/35wUZbH, and with the hashtag #RaiseTheRoofSnoCo on all social media platforms.

Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County, founded in 1991 as a 501(c)(3) public charity, is a local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat Snohomish is a volunteer-driven organization that partners directly with low-income families to build homes. Habitat gives families the opportunity of homeownership through donated labor, materials and funding. This allows the nonprofit to provide mortgages to families at a price they can easily afford. The organization has built 28 homes in Snohomish County since its founding and is currently working toward building a 24-unit multifamily neighborhood, Twin Creeks Village, in Everett. To learn more, visit habitatsnohomish.org.