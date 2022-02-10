Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers at Lynnwood store

Habitat for Humanity Snohomish County’s Lynnwood store has a critical need for more volunteers.

The Habitat Store accepts donations of new and gently used home improvement items for resale. All proceeds from Habitat Store sales support building homes for working families in the community. They take and stock a variety of home improvement items including new or gently-used furniture, appliances, home décor, building materials, tools and more.

Help is needed Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, both morning and afternoon, although mornings have the highest need.

The Lynnwood store is located at 16929 Highway 99, Suite 100.

You can learn more and register for volunteer shifts here.