Halloween Costume Bash at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Oct. 27

Fun lovers are invited to celebrate an early Halloween in their costumes at the Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, located at 6210 200th St. S.W., from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 27.

The theme for this year’s all-ages costume contest is Hocus Pocus and Disney. Customers are the judges so be sure to place a vote. Entries for the costume contest will be accepted until 9 p.m. and first-, second- and third-place winners will be announced at 10 p.m. Skaters can dance the night away to their favorite Hocus Pocus and Disney soundtracks from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.