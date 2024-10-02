Halloween costume giveaway through Costumes with a Cop event in Lynnwood Oct. 5

Kids looking for a costume for Halloween are invited to “Costumes with a Cop,” an event organized by the Lynnwood Police Department and the Family Peace Association. On Saturday, Oct. 5, they will be distributing free costumes from 10 a.m.- noon at the Family Peace Association’s church, located at 6328 180th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

The costume giveaway is for ages infant to 14, and is first come, first costumed. Supply and sizes are limited, so arrive early.