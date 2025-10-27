Halloween safety from the WA State Fire Marshal’s Office

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

As Halloween approaches, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) urges everyone to celebrate safely. While the holiday is filled with fun and excitement for both children and adults, it also brings increased fire risks. According to the National Fire Protection Association, holiday decorations are the leading cause of seasonal fires, contributing to an average of 790 home structure fires each year. On Halloween night in 2024, Washington State recorded 11 structure fire incidents, resulting in over $186,000 in damages.

To help ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween, the SFMO offers these safety tips:

Choose costumes made from flame-resistant or flame-retardant fabrics. Avoid costumes with long, trailing pieces.

Use battery-operated candles or LED lights in jack-o-lanterns and decorations instead of real candles.

Keep decorations away from open flames and heat sources.

Make sure walkways and exits are well lit and free of obstacles.

If attending festivities away from home, identify at least two escape routes in case of fire.

When lighting jack-o-lanterns with real candles, use long fireplace matches or a utility lighter, and place them far from trick-or-treaters, doorways and walkways.

Inside your home, confirm that all smoke alarms are working properly.

By taking a few simple precautions, we can all enjoy a safer Halloween.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904.