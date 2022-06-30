Happening nearby: 3rd of July celebration in Mountlake Terrace, July 4th parade in Edmonds

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a 3rd of July Celebration, with fireworks, food trucks and family fun at Balllinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

The party starts at 6 p.m. at the park with a DJ, live music and games. Food trucks include Flyin’ Taco, Pie Bar Seattle, Ryan’s Rez-ipes, Yay Big Yay High Yay Ice Cream, and YummyBox. Professional fireworks will start after sunset, around 10 p.m.

Spectators will gather on the hillside to the south and southeast of the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse (also known as the Mountlake Terrace Senior/Community Center). The boat launch and waterfront area, including the new fishing pier, will be closed.

Park and clubhouse restrooms also will be closed, but there will be portable restrooms on site. Strong attendance is expected so please plan ahead and be prepared for weather. Bring blankets and chairs for seating, and flashlights for safety.

Event entrances include gates between the Interurban Trail and the west side of the park, and between Lakeview Trail and the middle of the park, as well as the parking lot to the north.

There is no onsite parking, except for those with disability parking placards. Walking, biking and rideshares are strongly encouraged, with a drop-off area at the ballfield lot.

Other options include free parking at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center or paid parking at the Nile Shrine, 6601 244th St. S.W. D not leave vehicles in “no parking” areas or on private property, including the condominiums across the street. Also, Community Transit Route 130 runs between the Transit Center and the park.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area that evening as there may be congestion.

The city said it is grateful for additional support provided for this event by Calvary Fellowship and the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

On a related note, remember that personal fireworks are illegal in city limits and throughout much of the region. To report violations, call 425-407-3999. If there is an immediate threat to life or property, call 911.

For those who want to enjoy a parade on July 4th, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Edmonds Kind of 4th Celebration, with a children’s parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by the main parade at noon. Learn more here.