Happening nearby: Arson fire destroys Suni’s Restaurant in Shoreline

Suni’s Restaurant in Shoreline’s North City business district was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

According to this report in Shoreline Area News, fire investigators determined that the fire was arson,

Shoreline Fire was dispatched just after 5 a.m. to reports of visible flames at Suni’s Pizza in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast. When firefighters arrived, the building was almost fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to get inside at first but were forced to withdraw and fight from the outside.

One firefighter reportedly was injured and sent to the hospital for treatment but has been released.