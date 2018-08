On Saturday, Aug. 18, visit the Steel & Wheel car show in Everett to benefit Guide Dogs of America.

The event will also feature a booth from Lynnwood’s Mr. Kleen 76 Stations, which will include a spinner game and raffle.

The event will be hosted by the Aerospace Machinists’ Union at 8729 Airport Rd. in Everett from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here to visit the event’s Facebook page.