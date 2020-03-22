Happening nearby: City of Edmonds closes access to beach parks, dog park

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourage social distancing, the City of Edmonds has suspended access to its beach parks, including the off-leash dog park, effective immediately.
The closure includes public restrooms and parking lots at Edmonds’ beaches, Marina Beach Park and Brackett’s Landing North Park, Deputy Parks and Recreation Superintendent Shannon Burley said via email Sunday morning.
“We had too many people at the beaches and needed to take some steps to discourage that behavior and encourage social distancing,” Burley said.
According to Burley, the closure does not include the fishing pier or Brackett’s South Park — yet. The hope is that the restroom and parking closure “will reduce number of people down there significantly,” she said.
In a post on the city’s Facebook page Saturday, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson reminded residents that “it is up to us as a community to slow the spread of this virus, if you are able to stay home, please do.”