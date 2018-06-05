Happening nearby: Edmonds School District students invited to attend STEM Scholars Academy this summer

1 of 2

Kids ages 10-12 are invited to join a STEM Scholars Academy this summer at Brier Terrace Middle School. Interested students from throughout the Edmonds School District are invited to sign up.

Sessions will run from July 16-20 or July 23-27. An all-day session will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day and costs $300. (Note: Kids who attend the all-day session will need to bring a bagged lunch.) Additionally, a morning session will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or an afternoon session will run from 1-4 p.m. Each half-day session costs $150.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required to attend.

The STEM Scholars Academy is designed to teach kids the “Four Cs” of engineering (communication, creativity, critical thinking, collaboration) and hear first-hand from STEM professionals about career pathways.

For more information or to register, visit www.wabsalliance.org.

Brier Terrace Middle School is located at 22200 Brier Rd. in Brier.