Happening nearby: Free bike repair clinic Tuesday at Everett library

The Everett Public Library’s Evergreen Branch, in partnership with Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop, is hosting a monthly series of free bike repair clinics beginning Tuesday, May 10 from 3-6 p.m.

Volunteer mechanics from Sharing Wheels will be on site to repair bikes or help participants do their own basic maintenance. Using the bike shop’s mobile repair station, volunteers are able to address a wide variety of minor repair issues and maintenance.

The series of free bike repair clinics will take place on the second Tuesday of each month and runs from May through July. They are open to the public and part of a coordinated effort to meet people, and their bikes, where they are at in the community.

Sharing Wheels Community Bike Shop is a nonprofit organization located in Everett that provides refurbished used bicycles to adults and children through its various programs and bike sales. The organization also helps keep people and bicycles moving by providing community access to information, advice and tools for repairs along with bike maintenance classes.

No registration is required to participate in the upcoming bike repair clinics being held at the library. For more information call 425-257-8000.

The Everett Public Library’s Evergreen Branch is located at 9512 Evergreen Way.