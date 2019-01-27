Happening nearby: Job and Resource Fair in Kenmore Jan. 30

Job seekers: Join over 30 public and non-profit employers for a free Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 30 from noon-4 p.m at the Northshore Fire Department, 7220 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore.

Candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend. Organizations will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions.

come prepared with resumes and dress professionally.

There is free parking and the location is ADA accessible.

To register for the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/job-resource-fair-public-and-non-profit-tickets-53654775879.

Employers attending include:

  • Bothell Police Department
  • City of Bothell
  • City of Everett
  • CIty of Lake Forest Park
  • City of Mill Creek
  • City of Mulkiteo
  • City of Seattle (Finance, Administrative Services, Seattle Animal Shelter, Fleet Mechanics)
  • Cocoon House
  • Community Transit
  • Everett Transit
  • Kenmore Police Department/King Co. Sheriffs
  • King County Department of Metro Transit
  • King County IT
  • Lake Forest Park Police Department
  • Monroe Correctional Complex
  • National Testing Network (NTN)
  • NorCom
  • Northshore Fire Department
  • Northshore School District
  • Northshore Utility District
  • Public Health – Seattle & King County
  • Public Safety Testing (PST)
  • Redmond Fire Department
  • Silver Lake Water and Sewer
  • Sno911
  • Snohomish County Sheriffs
  • Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
  • U.S. Post Office
  • U.S. Census Bureau
  • Woodinville Fire & Rescue
  • Worksource
  • YMCA (Northshore)

For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page at www.facebook.com/events/1151534248329688.

 

 

 

