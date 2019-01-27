Happening nearby: Job and Resource Fair in Kenmore Jan. 30

Job seekers: Join over 30 public and non-profit employers for a free Job and Resource Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 30 from noon-4 p.m at the Northshore Fire Department, 7220 N.E. 181st St., Kenmore.
Candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend. Organizations will be looking to fill full-time and part-time positions.
come prepared with resumes and dress professionally.
There is free parking and the location is ADA accessible.
To register for the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/job-resource-fair-public-and-non-profit-tickets-53654775879.
Employers attending include:
- Bothell Police Department
- City of Bothell
- City of Everett
- CIty of Lake Forest Park
- City of Mill Creek
- City of Mulkiteo
- City of Seattle (Finance, Administrative Services, Seattle Animal Shelter, Fleet Mechanics)
- Cocoon House
- Community Transit
- Everett Transit
- Kenmore Police Department/King Co. Sheriffs
- King County Department of Metro Transit
- King County IT
- Lake Forest Park Police Department
- Monroe Correctional Complex
- National Testing Network (NTN)
- NorCom
- Northshore Fire Department
- Northshore School District
- Northshore Utility District
- Public Health – Seattle & King County
- Public Safety Testing (PST)
- Redmond Fire Department
- Silver Lake Water and Sewer
- Sno911
- Snohomish County Sheriffs
- Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
- U.S. Post Office
- U.S. Census Bureau
- Woodinville Fire & Rescue
- Worksource
- YMCA (Northshore)
For more information, visit the Facebook Event Page at www.facebook.com/events/1151534248329688.