Happening nearby: Man, dog die in fire south of Everett

A man and a dog were killed, and six others were hospitalized Thursday morning after a fire in a duplex in unincorporated Snohomish County south of Everett.

The fire was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of 127th Street Southeast. Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and four adults and two children were taken to the hospital. All six were released from the hospital before the afternoon. A dog was rescued and treated, but did not survive. One man was dead at the scene.

A cause for the fire has not yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.