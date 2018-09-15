Happening nearby: Open house at Edmonds Wildlife Demo Garden Sept. 16

This year’s Puget Sound Bird Fest celebration, set for Friday-Sunday Sept. 14-16, includes an open house Sept 16 at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden, 95 Pine St.

The open house will start at noon with a free pizza lunch (donations welcome) from noon-1 p.m. There will also be a native plant sale with Don Norman’s Richmond Beach Nursery Go Natives! from noon-3 p.m. In addition, Nature Craft areas will be available for the kids from 12:30-2:30 p.m., with local artist April Richardson,

Short garden tours will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., followed by a 1:30-2:30 p.m. program on Back Yard Birds with local scientist Alan Mearns; a native plant slide show with Julie O’Donald; information about the garden’s ongoing educational program and regular work parties. The day will end with cake and a celebration of Demo Garden volunteers from 2:30-3 p.m.

Registration is not required and all are welcome.

The Demo Garden is located at the Willow Creek Hatchery at 95 Pine St., west of Edmonds Way/Hwy 104.. There is free parking on Pine Street and for those with limited mobility can use the small parking area down the driveway from Pine Street.

For more information visit www.pilchuckaudubon.org.