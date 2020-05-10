Happening nearby: Police seek information about early Sunday morning shooting death in MLT

Mountlake Terrace police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in the 23900 block of 60th Avenue West that took the life of a man in his early 20s.

According to Commander Pat Lowe, police were called to the location about 12:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area. Officers responding to the call discovered the body of a man near the roadway. The victim appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Mountlake Terrace police detectives were called out and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab responded to process the scene. Lowe said that the crime lab was still working at the scene mid-afternoon Sunday. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner is taking custody of the body and will determine a cause and manner of death.

Police are not releasing any additional details about the victim, including his city of residence, although Lowe said the man did not have a Mountlake Terrace address on his driver’s license.

No suspects are in custody at this time but police don’t believe the community is in any danger. If you have information about this incident, contact Commander Pat Lowe at 425-248-9111 or plowe@mltwa.gov.