Snohomish County will host a RainScaping Expo on Saturday, Sept. 29 at nearby McCollum Park, located at 600 128th St. SE in Everett, from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will feature several talks and seminars, which will help attendees discover if a rain garden will work on their property, alternatives to lawns, plants that work well in rain gardens and tips to properly infiltrate soil with rain water.

A full calendar is below, or visit www.rainscaping.info for more information.

The event is free and open to the public.