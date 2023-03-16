Happening nearby save the date: Lake Forest Park Garden Club plant sale May 13

The Lake Forest Park Garden Club is holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Lake Forest Park Elementary School.
The address is 18500 37th Ave. N.E., Lake Forest Park.
You can learn more about the club here.
