Happening nearby: Shoreline church hosting Aug. 6 seminar on homelessness

Saint Dustan’s Church in Shoreline is hosting a seminar at 11:45 a.m.Sunday, Aug. 6 on the topic of homelessness.

Community members from a sanctioned encampment will be participating in the facilitated discussion, which uses the Three Practices technique of listening with curiosity.

We’ll be practicing this technique with the statement of “This is what I know about homelessness and how I learned it.”

You can RSVP here.

Saint Dustan’s is located at 722 N. 145th St.