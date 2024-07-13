Happening nearby: Tour de Terrace 2024 — what you need to know

Tour de Terrace is a Seafair-sanctioned, free summer festival for Mountlake Terrace and neighboring communities, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Mountlake Terrace each July. It’s operated by a nonprofit with support from the City of Mountlake Terrace. This year the event runs Friday-Sunday, July 19-21.

The City of Mountlake Terrace advises community members to plan ahead for road closures and traffic congestion, especially around the parade this Friday, July 19. Road closures start at 5:30 p.m. Because much of 56th Avenue West is closed for the parade, the city recommends a detour along 58th Avenue West. (More on the parade below.)

Here’s what you need to know

Festival

Includes food booths, beer garden, arts and crafts and carnival rides

Location

Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Hours

Friday, July 19: 2-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 21: Noon-6 p.m.

Live music

Hear music from local artists and bands, including GenRAShun, BroHamm and Commander Mojo. See the complete lineup here.

Carnival

The carnival features rides by Davis Shows Northwest, including the Ali Baba, the Orbiter, the Zipper, Vertigo, Zendar or the Starship 2000. It runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Ride tickets are $7 each; $30 for five rides; all-day armbands are $40.

Pancake breakfast

South end of the main field at Evergreen Playfields

8 a.m.-noon both Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21

$10 adults, $7 kids 10 and under

The Smith Family Car Show

Presented by Doug’s Affordable Towing

Located on the grass field next to the carnival at Evergreen Playfield Complex.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20

No pregistration — cost is $30 per entry at the gate, which opens at 8 a.m. Vehicles must be street legal to sign up. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 vehicles.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles compete in 16 classes for trophies. Trophies are awarded per class; first place and runner up. The Best of Show trophy is awarded to the overall favorite, as selected by the Smith family. A trophy is also presented for the Best Represented Club. Trophies are awarded at approximately 3 p.m.

Viewing the show is free, and there will be live music to enjoy. No pets are allowed in the car show area.

Learn more here.

Beer Garden

The Beer Garden features local handcrafted beers from Hemlock State Brewing Co. It runs from 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 19; noon-11 p.m. Saturday, July 20 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

Food, arts and crafts

Also enjoy the food booths and arts and crafts vendors.

Parade

The Tour de Terrace parade starts at 6:45 p.m. Friday, July 19. The route runs northbound on 56th Avenue West from 234th Street Southwest to Evergreen Playfield at 222nd Street Southwest.

See celebrities, the classic car, truck and motorcycle show, amazing floats, drill teams, Mountlake Terrace High School athletes, and more. And of course, the SeaFair pirates are on hand to “terrify” and delight the children.

Learn more about Tour de Terrace on the festival website.